Paradeep Phosphate: A long-term opportunity in fertiliser space

Paradeep

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Solid Q1FY24 top line, EBITDA fell on one-off adjustment Robust growth in sales volume aided by improved utilisation at both the plants Backward integration benefits to kick in this fiscal Given the growth potential, valuations appear fair Paradeep Phosphate Ltd (PPL; CMP: Rs 65; Market cap: Rs 5,279 crore) posted robust growth in volumes and top line in Q1FY24. However, one-off adjustments negatively impacted the bottom line. With the Goa site now fully functional, PPL is operating at 3 MMTPA capacity compared with ~2...