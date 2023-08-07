English
    Paradeep Phosphate: A long-term opportunity in fertiliser space

    FY24/25 to gain from cost efficiencies and improved capacity for this fertiliser player

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    August 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Solid Q1FY24 top line, EBITDA fell on one-off adjustment Robust growth in sales volume aided by improved utilisation at both the plants Backward integration benefits to kick in this fiscal Given the growth potential, valuations appear fair Paradeep Phosphate Ltd (PPL; CMP: Rs 65; Market cap: Rs 5,279 crore) posted robust growth in volumes and top line in Q1FY24. However, one-off adjustments negatively impacted the bottom line. With the Goa site now fully functional, PPL is operating at 3 MMTPA capacity compared with ~2...

