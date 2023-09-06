English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Panyam Cements Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, up 220.66% Y-o-Y

    September 06, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in June 2023 up 220.66% from Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2023 down 483.37% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2023 down 738.89% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

    Panyam Cements shares closed at 7.55 on October 22, 2019 (BSE)

    Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.782.704.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.782.704.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.644.501.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.26-1.37-1.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.91-0.800.82
    Depreciation3.246.841.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.132.064.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.40-8.54-2.12
    Other Income0.100.180.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.30-8.36-2.12
    Interest0.070.05--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.37-8.41-2.12
    Exceptional Items---29.44--
    P/L Before Tax-12.37-37.85-2.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.37-37.85-2.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.37-37.85-2.12
    Equity Share Capital8.028.020.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.42-237.88-52.76
    Diluted EPS-15.42-237.88-2.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.42-237.88-52.76
    Diluted EPS-15.42-237.88-2.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Panyam Cements #Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds. #Results
    first published: Sep 6, 2023 12:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!