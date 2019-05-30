Palco Metals Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2019 up 7.99% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 41.22% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

Palco Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Palco Metals shares closed at 27.90 on February 18, 2019 (BSE)