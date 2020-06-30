Orient Refract Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.57 crore, down 13.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.57 crore in March 2020 down 13.77% from Rs. 187.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2020 down 22.55% from Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2020 down 19.87% from Rs. 36.33 crore in March 2019.

Orient Refract EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2019.

Orient Refract shares closed at 176.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.34% over the last 12 months.