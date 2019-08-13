Orient Paper Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.77 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.77 crore in June 2019 up 10.53% from Rs. 135.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2019 down 57.04% from Rs. 18.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.03 crore in June 2019 down 48.37% from Rs. 36.86 crore in June 2018.

Orient Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2018.

Orient Paper shares closed at 25.70 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.12% returns over the last 6 months and -34.52% over the last 12 months.