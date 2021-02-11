Orient Paper Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.36 crore, down 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.36 crore in December 2020 down 27.67% from Rs. 163.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2020 down 418.36% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020 down 142.55% from Rs. 13.63 crore in December 2019.

Orient Paper shares closed at 21.30 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)