    Orient Green Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore, down 21.48% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore in June 2023 down 21.48% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2023 up 72.26% from Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 up 65.31% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

    Orient Green shares closed at 14.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.11% returns over the last 6 months and 54.97% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Green Power Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.305.256.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.305.256.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.720.48
    Depreciation----0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.335.1810.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.71-0.65-4.15
    Other Income0.351.190.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.360.54-3.93
    Interest0.82-2.283.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.182.82-7.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.182.82-7.71
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.182.82-7.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.15
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.182.82-7.86
    Equity Share Capital750.72750.72750.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.04-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.030.04-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.04-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.030.04-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Green #Orient Green Power Company #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

