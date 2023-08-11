Orient Green Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore, down 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore in June 2023 down 21.48% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2023 up 72.26% from Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 up 65.31% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

Orient Green shares closed at 14.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.11% returns over the last 6 months and 54.97% over the last 12 months.