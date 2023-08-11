Orient Green Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.68 crore, up 1.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.68 crore in June 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 77.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in June 2023 down 4.97% from Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.65 crore in June 2023 up 8.17% from Rs. 54.22 crore in June 2022.

Orient Green EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Orient Green shares closed at 14.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.11% returns over the last 6 months and 54.97% over the last 12 months.