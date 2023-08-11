English
    Orient Green Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.68 crore, up 1.27% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.68 crore in June 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 77.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in June 2023 down 4.97% from Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.65 crore in June 2023 up 8.17% from Rs. 54.22 crore in June 2022.

    Orient Green EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

    Orient Green shares closed at 14.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.11% returns over the last 6 months and 54.97% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Green Power Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.6844.4377.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.6844.4377.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.573.593.01
    Depreciation20.5220.8320.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0619.1520.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.530.8633.01
    Other Income0.602.020.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.132.8833.51
    Interest21.6628.4227.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.47-25.545.95
    Exceptional Items-7.186.554.10
    P/L Before Tax9.29-18.9910.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.29-18.9910.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.02-1.29
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.29-18.978.76
    Minority Interest-0.88-0.020.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.41-18.998.85
    Equity Share Capital750.72750.72750.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.270.13
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.270.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.270.13
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.270.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023

