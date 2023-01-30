Orient Green Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 65.62% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 65.62% from Rs. 82.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2022 up 51.26% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.88 crore in December 2022 down 36.91% from Rs. 60.04 crore in December 2021.
Orient Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.
|Orient Green shares closed at 9.90 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.98% returns over the last 6 months and -42.44% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Green Power Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.37
|107.82
|82.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.37
|107.82
|82.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.10
|3.09
|2.69
|Depreciation
|20.64
|20.77
|22.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.35
|18.01
|19.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.72
|65.95
|37.82
|Other Income
|28.96
|0.42
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.24
|66.37
|37.83
|Interest
|25.69
|26.57
|30.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.45
|39.80
|7.62
|Exceptional Items
|17.48
|-4.79
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|9.03
|35.01
|7.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.03
|35.01
|7.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.71
|-1.21
|-1.33
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.74
|33.80
|6.28
|Minority Interest
|-0.71
|0.04
|-0.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.03
|33.84
|5.97
|Equity Share Capital
|750.72
|750.72
|750.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.45
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.45
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.45
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.45
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
