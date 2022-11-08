Orbit Exports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore, up 92.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore in September 2022 up 92.33% from Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2022 up 121.92% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.01 crore in September 2022 up 101.06% from Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2021.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 191.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.52% returns over the last 6 months and 142.21% over the last 12 months.