    Orbit Exports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore, up 92.33% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.78 crore in September 2022 up 92.33% from Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2022 up 121.92% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.01 crore in September 2022 up 101.06% from Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2021.

    Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

    Orbit Exports shares closed at 191.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.52% returns over the last 6 months and 142.21% over the last 12 months.

    Orbit Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.8751.2228.15
    Other Operating Income0.900.750.33
    Total Income From Operations54.7851.9728.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0922.719.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-6.060.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.276.725.13
    Depreciation3.413.342.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1711.475.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7313.794.69
    Other Income0.871.521.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6015.315.88
    Interest0.900.750.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6914.575.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.6914.575.63
    Tax3.233.451.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.4611.124.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.4611.124.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.631.010.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.0912.144.55
    Equity Share Capital27.3827.3827.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.694.431.66
    Diluted EPS3.684.411.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.694.431.66
    Diluted EPS3.684.411.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm