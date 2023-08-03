English
    Earnings

    Orbit Exports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore in June 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 51.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2023 up 5.19% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.06 crore in June 2023 up 7.56% from Rs. 18.65 crore in June 2022.

    Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.43 in June 2022.

    Orbit Exports shares closed at 186.70 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.36% returns over the last 6 months and 35.24% over the last 12 months.

    Orbit Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.3541.0951.22
    Other Operating Income--0.700.75
    Total Income From Operations58.3541.7951.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.3215.9022.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.04-0.91-6.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.797.446.72
    Depreciation3.653.703.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5010.5511.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.145.1213.79
    Other Income1.260.881.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.416.0015.31
    Interest0.780.770.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.635.2314.57
    Exceptional Items---0.37--
    P/L Before Tax15.634.8614.57
    Tax3.920.563.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.714.3011.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.714.3011.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.060.851.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.775.1512.14
    Equity Share Capital27.0126.9727.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.731.914.43
    Diluted EPS4.711.904.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.731.914.43
    Diluted EPS4.711.904.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

