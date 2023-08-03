Orbit Exports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.35 crore in June 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 51.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2023 up 5.19% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.06 crore in June 2023 up 7.56% from Rs. 18.65 crore in June 2022.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.43 in June 2022.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 186.70 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.36% returns over the last 6 months and 35.24% over the last 12 months.