    Onward Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore, up 36.44% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore in December 2022 up 36.44% from Rs. 59.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2022 up 19.77% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2022 up 33.91% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.

    Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

    Onward Tech shares closed at 339.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.

    Onward Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.2676.7659.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.2676.7659.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.9861.2345.20
    Depreciation3.303.182.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.7012.188.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.280.173.39
    Other Income1.992.010.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.272.174.17
    Interest0.420.430.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.851.753.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.851.753.91
    Tax1.330.540.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.521.212.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.521.212.94
    Equity Share Capital22.2622.1521.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.580.551.34
    Diluted EPS1.550.53--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.580.551.34
    Diluted EPS1.550.53--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am