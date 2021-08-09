OnMobile Global Q1 net up 35.8% to Rs 12 crore

live bse live

OnMobile Global Ltd has posted a 35.8 percent rise in profit at Rs 16.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 12.1 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday night.

Its total income declined about 8 percent to Rs 132.37 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 144.02 crore earlier.

"Our PAT (profit after tax) reflected a growth of 9.8 percent quarter-on-quarter and 35.8 percent year-on-year with 12.7 percent margin and our continuing efforts on cost rationalisation efforts also helped in retaining double-digit EBITDA margin of 11.3 percent,” it said.