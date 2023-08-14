Om Infra profit rises to Rs 16 crore in Q1

Its order book stood at Rs 2,500 crore as on June 30.

Om Infra Ltd’s consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 16 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues, the company said in a statement on Monday. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.20 crore in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 262.71 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 116.85 crore a year ago. Its order book stood at Rs 2,500 crore as on June 30. "The government’s initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission and other infra boosts have played a major role in the robust performance during the quarter," Om Infra Chief Financial Officer SK Jain said in the statement. It provides turnkey-based solutions for various infrastructure projects.