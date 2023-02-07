Odyssey Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in December 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 241.16% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 208% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Odyssey Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Odyssey Corp shares closed at 6.90 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and -40.10% over the last 12 months.