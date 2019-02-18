Nutraplus India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 37.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in December 2018 up 37.89% from Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 up 76.53% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2018 down 6.63% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2017.

Nutraplus India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

Nutraplus India shares closed at 14.75 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.63% returns over the last 6 months and -61.03% over the last 12 months.