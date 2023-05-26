English
    Nucleus Softwar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.45 crore, up 36.76% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.45 crore in March 2023 up 36.76% from Rs. 140.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.80 crore in March 2023 up 256.84% from Rs. 18.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.99 crore in March 2023 up 187.13% from Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2022.

    Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 24.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.83 in March 2022.

    Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 674.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.26% returns over the last 6 months and 70.92% over the last 12 months.

    Nucleus Software Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.45156.12140.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.45156.12140.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.4283.8796.00
    Depreciation3.194.544.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7724.8419.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.0742.8720.96
    Other Income9.739.516.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.8052.3827.14
    Interest0.220.200.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.5852.1827.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax87.5852.1827.06
    Tax20.7813.628.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.8038.5618.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.8038.5618.72
    Equity Share Capital26.7726.7726.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.9514.406.83
    Diluted EPS24.9514.406.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.9514.406.83
    Diluted EPS24.9514.406.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:10 pm