Nucleus Softwar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.45 crore, up 36.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.45 crore in March 2023 up 36.76% from Rs. 140.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.80 crore in March 2023 up 256.84% from Rs. 18.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.99 crore in March 2023 up 187.13% from Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2022.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 24.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.83 in March 2022.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 674.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.26% returns over the last 6 months and 70.92% over the last 12 months.