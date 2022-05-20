NTPC Q4 results | Consolidated profit rises 14 percent YoY to Rs 5,167 crore; revenue grows 23 percent to Rs 37,085 crore

live bse live

NTPC Limited on May 20 reported a 14 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 5,167 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 as against Rs 4,542 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit increased 14.8 percent from Rs 4,499 crore earned during the October–December period.

Consolidated revenue for the state-owned utility major rose 23 percent on-year to Rs 37,085 crore from Rs 30,103 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is 11.4 percent higher from Rs 33,293 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

The growth was aided by higher average realisations during the quarter.

For the full-year period from April–March 2022, the consolidated PAT witnessed a growth of 14 percent to Rs 16,676 crore from the profit of Rs 14,635 crore achieved during FY21.

Consolidated revenues for FY22 jumped 19 percent to Rs 1,32,669 crore from the revenues of Rs 1,11,531 crore for last year.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, which is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 paid in February 2022.

NTPC ended Rs 1.6 higher at Rs 149.6 on May 20 at the National Stock Exchange. The stock has gained 33.8 percent during the past one year and is down 6.8 percent during the past one month.

(This is a developing story, please come back for more)





