NRB Bearings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.44 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.44 crore in March 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 255.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.34 crore in March 2023 up 96.46% from Rs. 16.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.74 crore in March 2023 up 38.35% from Rs. 48.24 crore in March 2022.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2022.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 144.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and 21.36% over the last 12 months.