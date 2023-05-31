English
    NRB Bearings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.44 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 312.44 crore in March 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 255.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.34 crore in March 2023 up 96.46% from Rs. 16.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.74 crore in March 2023 up 38.35% from Rs. 48.24 crore in March 2022.

    NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2022.

    NRB Bearings shares closed at 144.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and 21.36% over the last 12 months.

    NRB Bearings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations312.44251.09255.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations312.44251.09255.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.16112.9895.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.55-23.905.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.8941.3140.56
    Depreciation10.4610.579.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.9786.2471.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.5123.8933.71
    Other Income2.7714.185.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2838.0738.84
    Interest7.345.164.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.9432.9134.57
    Exceptional Items-7.60---9.71
    P/L Before Tax41.3432.9124.86
    Tax7.609.467.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.7423.4517.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.7423.4517.46
    Minority Interest-0.40-0.54-0.49
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.3422.9116.97
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.442.361.75
    Diluted EPS3.442.361.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.442.361.75
    Diluted EPS3.442.361.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

