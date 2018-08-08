NPR Finance standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 11.88 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.88 5.75 11.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.88 5.75 11.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 9.92 4.68 9.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.09 0.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.35 0.54 0.27 Depreciation 0.17 0.17 0.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.01 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.31 0.33 0.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.15 -0.06 0.52 Other Income -- 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.15 -0.06 0.53 Interest 0.15 0.14 0.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.00 -0.21 0.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.00 -0.21 0.35 Tax 0.00 -0.11 -0.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.00 -0.10 0.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.00 -0.10 0.65 Equity Share Capital 5.99 5.99 5.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 36.43 35.43 33.85 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.67 -0.15 1.09 Diluted EPS 1.67 -0.15 1.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.67 -0.15 1.09 Diluted EPS 1.67 -0.15 1.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited