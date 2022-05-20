Novartis India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.32 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:
Net Sales at Rs 98.32 crore in March 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 99.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.37 crore in March 2022 down 340.93% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2022 down 27.63% from Rs. 27.54 crore in March 2021.
Novartis India shares closed at 611.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -2.84% over the last 12 months.
|Novartis India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.32
|98.96
|99.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.32
|98.96
|99.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|71.93
|32.88
|34.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.53
|10.87
|-2.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.60
|26.00
|24.05
|Depreciation
|1.31
|2.75
|2.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.70
|22.65
|27.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.31
|3.81
|12.35
|Other Income
|14.31
|6.04
|12.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.62
|9.85
|24.62
|Interest
|0.33
|1.46
|2.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.29
|8.39
|21.90
|Exceptional Items
|-49.64
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.35
|8.39
|21.90
|Tax
|-7.98
|2.04
|12.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.37
|6.35
|9.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.37
|6.35
|9.70
|Equity Share Capital
|12.34
|12.34
|12.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.47
|2.57
|3.93
|Diluted EPS
|-9.47
|2.57
|3.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.47
|2.57
|3.93
|Diluted EPS
|-9.47
|2.57
|3.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
