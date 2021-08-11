Novartis India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.11 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.11 crore in June 2021 up 6.11% from Rs. 92.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2021 up 43.05% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in June 2021 up 28.25% from Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2020.

Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2020.

Novartis India shares closed at 882.20 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.27% returns over the last 6 months