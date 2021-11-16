NMDC: Better off avoiding now

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

NMDC’s (CMP: Rs 140; Market Cap: Rs 41,087 crore) September-quarter results were above Street expectations on the back of higher realisations from better ore grade. International iron ore prices, which were around $200 per tonne, are currently around $100. However, prices have not corrected to that extent in India. Production and sales volumes from April-October 2021 for NMDC stood at 21.04 million tonnes (MT) and 22.08 MT, as against the target of 44 MT and 42 MT for FY22 respectively. September...