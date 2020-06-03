NK Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 99.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2020 down 99.71% from Rs. 116.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020 down 79.11% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020 up 38.78% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2019.

NK Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.03 in March 2019.

NK Industries shares closed at 22.60 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -34.96% over the last 12 months.