    Nitta Gelatin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore, up 22.36% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 119.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.63 crore in September 2022 up 210.89% from Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.17 crore in September 2022 up 118.94% from Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2021.

    Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 16.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021.

    Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 676.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 98.20% returns over the last 6 months and 180.95% over the last 12 months.

    Nitta Gelatin India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.78134.41119.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.78134.41119.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.8272.5367.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.79-3.60-0.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8012.5711.36
    Depreciation3.533.443.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.3831.4929.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4717.987.82
    Other Income0.161.150.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6419.138.80
    Interest1.931.191.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7017.937.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7017.937.58
    Tax6.344.972.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3712.964.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3712.964.96
    Minority Interest-0.74-0.72-0.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.6312.244.71
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1213.485.18
    Diluted EPS16.1213.485.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1213.485.18
    Diluted EPS16.1213.485.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Nitta Gelatin #Nitta Gelatin India #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am