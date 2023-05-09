Nitta Gelatin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.62 crore, up 2.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.62 crore in March 2023 up 2.84% from Rs. 141.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.18 crore in March 2023 up 32.68% from Rs. 12.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.90 crore in March 2023 up 16.35% from Rs. 23.12 crore in March 2022.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 17.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.43 in March 2022.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 891.05 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.95% returns over the last 6 months and 147.51% over the last 12 months.