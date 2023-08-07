Nitta Gelatin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.29 crore, down 4.55% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 128.29 145.62 134.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 128.29 145.62 134.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 57.67 67.94 72.53 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.32 4.83 -3.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.34 12.72 12.57 Depreciation 3.66 3.52 3.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.83 33.57 31.49 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.11 23.03 17.98 Other Income 2.99 0.35 1.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.10 23.38 19.13 Interest 0.35 0.27 1.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.75 23.12 17.93 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 37.75 23.12 17.93 Tax 9.60 6.34 4.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.15 16.77 12.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.15 16.77 12.96 Minority Interest -0.62 -0.59 -0.72 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.53 16.18 12.24 Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 30.32 17.83 13.48 Diluted EPS 30.32 17.83 13.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 30.32 17.83 13.48 Diluted EPS 30.32 17.83 13.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited