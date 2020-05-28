Neuland Lab Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 191.87 crore, up 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.87 crore in March 2020 up 11.12% from Rs. 172.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2020 down 238.94% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.78 crore in March 2020 up 61.07% from Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2019.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 400.45 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and -34.87% over the last 12 months.