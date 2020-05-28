Neuland Lab Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 191.87 crore, up 11.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neuland Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 191.87 crore in March 2020 up 11.12% from Rs. 172.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2020 down 238.94% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.78 crore in March 2020 up 61.07% from Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2019.
Neuland Lab shares closed at 400.45 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and -34.87% over the last 12 months.
|Neuland Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|191.87
|203.62
|172.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|191.87
|203.62
|172.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.99
|105.45
|88.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.91
|-1.83
|2.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.82
|29.72
|27.34
|Depreciation
|7.63
|7.82
|6.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.98
|42.22
|35.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.37
|20.24
|11.47
|Other Income
|1.78
|1.02
|1.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.15
|21.27
|12.80
|Interest
|7.07
|5.69
|4.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.08
|15.57
|8.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.08
|15.57
|8.09
|Tax
|26.43
|4.53
|1.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.35
|11.04
|6.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.35
|11.04
|6.73
|Equity Share Capital
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.29
|8.61
|5.25
|Diluted EPS
|-7.29
|8.61
|5.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.29
|8.61
|5.25
|Diluted EPS
|-7.29
|8.61
|5.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 10:02 am