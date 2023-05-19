Nelcast Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 313.18 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.18 crore in March 2023 up 16.89% from Rs. 267.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2023 down 33.62% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.82 crore in March 2023 down 0.38% from Rs. 20.90 crore in March 2022.

Nelcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2022.

Nelcast shares closed at 100.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.50% returns over the last 6 months and 67.81% over the last 12 months.