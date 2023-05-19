English
    Nelcast Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 313.18 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nelcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 313.18 crore in March 2023 up 16.89% from Rs. 267.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2023 down 33.62% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.82 crore in March 2023 down 0.38% from Rs. 20.90 crore in March 2022.

    Nelcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2022.

    Nelcast shares closed at 100.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.50% returns over the last 6 months and 67.81% over the last 12 months.

    Nelcast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations313.18327.03267.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations313.18327.03267.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.76163.06140.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.352.28-8.47
    Power & Fuel33.3333.6826.92
    Employees Cost17.0417.6314.47
    Depreciation6.466.085.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.5995.7777.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.368.5211.34
    Other Income2.006.703.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3615.2215.24
    Interest8.378.096.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.997.138.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.997.138.38
    Tax1.511.791.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.485.346.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.485.346.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.485.346.76
    Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.610.78
    Diluted EPS0.520.610.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.610.78
    Diluted EPS0.520.610.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 12:10 pm