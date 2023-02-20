English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nectar Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.13 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nectar Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 344.13 crore in December 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 443.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 195.44% from Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2022 down 68.85% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.

    Nectar Life shares closed at 18.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.57% returns over the last 6 months and -40.13% over the last 12 months.

    Nectar Lifesciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations344.13388.65443.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations344.13388.65443.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.51342.29297.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.89-33.6527.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.7119.0719.27
    Depreciation14.7814.7914.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.5668.3352.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.34-22.1932.31
    Other Income13.2410.710.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-11.4832.84
    Interest17.4620.9917.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.56-32.4715.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.56-32.4715.22
    Tax-8.27-10.005.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.29-22.479.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.29-22.479.73
    Equity Share Capital22.4322.4322.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-1.000.43
    Diluted EPS-0.41-1.000.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-1.000.43
    Diluted EPS-0.41-1.000.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nectar Life #Nectar Lifesciences #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:11 am