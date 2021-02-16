Nectar Life Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 378.00 crore, down 41.66% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nectar Lifesciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 378.00 crore in December 2020 down 41.66% from Rs. 647.96 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2020 down 198.22% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.41 crore in December 2020 down 40.94% from Rs. 56.57 crore in December 2019.
Nectar Life shares closed at 19.40 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 57.72% over the last 12 months.
|Nectar Lifesciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|378.00
|427.97
|647.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|378.00
|427.97
|647.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|253.57
|281.56
|503.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.01
|10.63
|9.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.80
|37.36
|9.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.29
|18.52
|21.37
|Depreciation
|15.10
|15.09
|15.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.57
|48.41
|48.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.66
|16.38
|40.76
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.53
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.31
|16.91
|41.34
|Interest
|30.63
|27.88
|31.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.32
|-10.98
|10.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.32
|-10.98
|10.27
|Tax
|-4.25
|-3.66
|2.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.07
|-7.31
|8.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.07
|-7.31
|8.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.07
|-7.31
|8.22
|Equity Share Capital
|22.43
|22.43
|22.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.33
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.33
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.33
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.33
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited