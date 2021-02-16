Nectar Life Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 378.00 crore, down 41.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.00 crore in December 2020 down 41.66% from Rs. 647.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2020 down 198.22% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.41 crore in December 2020 down 40.94% from Rs. 56.57 crore in December 2019.

Nectar Life shares closed at 19.40 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 57.72% over the last 12 months.