    NDTV Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore, down 35.49% Y-o-Y

    June 20, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore in March 2023 down 35.49% from Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 97.56% from Rs. 24.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2023 down 134.1% from Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2022.

    NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2022.

    NDTV shares closed at 232.40 on June 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.06% returns over the last 6 months and 27.10% over the last 12 months.

    New Delhi Television
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.96105.37103.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.96105.37103.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.5531.6229.66
    Depreciation3.004.644.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses9.9311.5211.06
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.2339.6433.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.7517.9524.58
    Other Income2.723.376.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.0321.3230.65
    Interest0.560.851.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.5920.4729.34
    Exceptional Items11.76----
    P/L Before Tax-3.8320.4729.34
    Tax-2.445.013.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.3915.4625.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.3915.4625.44
    Minority Interest1.67-2.27-1.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.31-0.280.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.5912.9124.16
    Equity Share Capital25.7925.7925.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.092.003.75
    Diluted EPS0.092.003.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.092.003.75
    Diluted EPS0.092.003.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 20, 2023 02:00 pm