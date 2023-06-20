NDTV Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore, down 35.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore in March 2023 down 35.49% from Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 97.56% from Rs. 24.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2023 down 134.1% from Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2022.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2022.

NDTV shares closed at 232.40 on June 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.06% returns over the last 6 months and 27.10% over the last 12 months.