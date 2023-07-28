NDTV Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.99 crore, down 35.04% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 69.99 66.96 107.74 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 69.99 66.96 107.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 32.69 28.55 30.32 Depreciation 2.22 3.00 4.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 9.93 11.24 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 46.79 43.23 36.37 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.71 -17.75 25.11 Other Income 5.10 2.72 5.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.61 -15.03 31.07 Interest 0.28 0.56 0.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.89 -15.59 30.37 Exceptional Items -- 11.76 -- P/L Before Tax -6.89 -3.83 30.37 Tax 1.00 -2.44 4.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.89 -1.39 25.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.89 -1.39 25.53 Minority Interest -0.05 1.67 -2.58 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.19 0.31 0.28 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.13 0.59 23.23 Equity Share Capital 25.79 25.79 25.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.26 0.09 3.60 Diluted EPS -1.26 0.09 3.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.26 0.09 3.60 Diluted EPS -1.26 0.09 3.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited