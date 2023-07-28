English
    NDTV Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.99 crore, down 35.04% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:Net Sales at Rs 69.99 crore in June 2023 down 35.04% from Rs. 107.74 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2023 down 135% from Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2023 down 112.27% from Rs. 35.77 crore in June 2022.NDTV shares closed at 231.55 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.04% returns over the last 6 months and 19.14% over the last 12 months.
    New Delhi Television
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.9966.96107.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.9966.96107.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.6928.5530.32
    Depreciation2.223.004.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--9.9311.24
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.7943.2336.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.71-17.7525.11
    Other Income5.102.725.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.61-15.0331.07
    Interest0.280.560.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.89-15.5930.37
    Exceptional Items--11.76--
    P/L Before Tax-6.89-3.8330.37
    Tax1.00-2.444.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.89-1.3925.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.89-1.3925.53
    Minority Interest-0.051.67-2.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.190.310.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.130.5923.23
    Equity Share Capital25.7925.7925.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.260.093.60
    Diluted EPS-1.260.093.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.260.093.60
    Diluted EPS-1.260.093.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #NDTV #New Delhi Television #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

