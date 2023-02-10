English
    NCL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.13 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 419.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.41% from Rs. 369.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.94 crore in December 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.18 crore in December 2022 up 44.09% from Rs. 38.99 crore in December 2021.

    NCL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations419.13364.97369.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations419.13364.97369.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.39118.66109.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.9813.54-14.42
    Power & Fuel----133.09
    Employees Cost14.8414.1414.90
    Depreciation12.6411.9811.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses222.41194.9489.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.8311.7125.49
    Other Income2.715.552.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5417.2627.86
    Interest7.076.786.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4710.4821.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.4710.4821.50
    Tax16.537.716.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.942.7715.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.942.7715.16
    Equity Share Capital45.2345.2345.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.410.613.35
    Diluted EPS4.410.613.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.410.613.35
    Diluted EPS4.410.613.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
