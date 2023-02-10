NCL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.13 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.41% from Rs. 369.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.94 crore in December 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.18 crore in December 2022 up 44.09% from Rs. 38.99 crore in December 2021.

NCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2021.

NCL Industries shares closed at 164.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.97% returns over the last 6 months and -19.20% over the last 12 months.