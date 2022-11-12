English
    Navneet Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.16 crore, up 42.37% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 326.16 crore in September 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 229.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in September 2022 up 40.75% from Rs. 22.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.68 crore in September 2022 up 39.97% from Rs. 39.78 crore in September 2021.

    Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

    Navneet shares closed at 122.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.97% over the last 12 months.

    Navneet Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations326.16682.78229.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations326.16682.78229.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials191.95234.37106.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.861.092.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.05108.520.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.6743.5936.99
    Depreciation10.858.028.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.7988.3551.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.09198.8423.67
    Other Income3.744.747.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.83203.5831.61
    Interest1.082.010.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.75201.5730.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.75201.5730.71
    Tax12.0151.858.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.74149.7222.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.74149.7222.55
    Equity Share Capital45.2445.2445.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.406.620.99
    Diluted EPS1.406.620.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.406.620.99
    Diluted EPS1.406.620.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Navneet #Navneet Education #Printing & Stationery #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm