Navneet Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.16 crore, up 42.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.16 crore in September 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 229.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in September 2022 up 40.75% from Rs. 22.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.68 crore in September 2022 up 39.97% from Rs. 39.78 crore in September 2021.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 122.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.97% over the last 12 months.