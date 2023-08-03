English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Navneet Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 784.93 crore, up 14.96% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 784.93 crore in June 2023 up 14.96% from Rs. 682.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.90 crore in June 2023 up 5.46% from Rs. 149.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.87 crore in June 2023 up 7.22% from Rs. 211.60 crore in June 2022.

    Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.62 in June 2022.

    Navneet shares closed at 159.30 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.20% returns over the last 6 months and 70.19% over the last 12 months.

    Navneet Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations784.93359.50682.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations784.93359.50682.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.62287.90234.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.190.651.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks158.00-100.89108.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.7750.3043.59
    Depreciation8.248.588.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.4174.9188.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.7038.05198.84
    Other Income3.935.094.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.6343.14203.58
    Interest6.573.662.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax212.0639.48201.57
    Exceptional Items--24.04--
    P/L Before Tax212.0663.52201.57
    Tax54.1610.5851.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities157.9052.94149.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period157.9052.94149.72
    Equity Share Capital45.2445.2445.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.982.346.62
    Diluted EPS6.982.346.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.982.346.62
    Diluted EPS6.982.346.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Navneet #Navneet Education #Printing & Stationery #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!