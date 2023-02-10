Navneet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.24 crore, up 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.24 crore in December 2022 up 10.2% from Rs. 235.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.47 crore in December 2022 down 55.25% from Rs. 54.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 38.82 crore in December 2021.

Navneet EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 107.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.12% returns over the last 6 months and 15.74% over the last 12 months.