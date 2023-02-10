English
    Navneet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.24 crore, up 10.2% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 259.24 crore in December 2022 up 10.2% from Rs. 235.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.47 crore in December 2022 down 55.25% from Rs. 54.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 38.82 crore in December 2021.

    Navneet Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations259.24326.16235.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations259.24326.16235.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials188.10191.95108.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.610.860.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.28-28.050.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.9738.6738.84
    Depreciation8.3710.858.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.2270.7950.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2541.0927.79
    Other Income3.583.742.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8344.8330.59
    Interest1.861.080.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.9743.7529.96
    Exceptional Items6.33--45.80
    P/L Before Tax31.3043.7575.76
    Tax6.8312.0121.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.4731.7454.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.4731.7454.68
    Equity Share Capital45.2445.2445.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.081.402.40
    Diluted EPS1.081.402.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.081.402.40
    Diluted EPS1.081.402.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited