    Navneet Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 791.45 crore, up 14.08% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 791.45 crore in June 2023 up 14.08% from Rs. 693.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.16 crore in June 2023 up 3.45% from Rs. 139.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.40 crore in June 2023 up 6.44% from Rs. 199.54 crore in June 2022.

    Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.16 in June 2022.

    Navneet shares closed at 149.90 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.59% returns over the last 6 months and 27.25% over the last 12 months.

    Navneet Education
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations791.45409.02693.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations791.45409.02693.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials237.85302.08237.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.791.691.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks158.05-100.54106.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.9364.8654.45
    Depreciation12.9719.6911.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.9581.1597.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax195.9140.09184.14
    Other Income3.524.254.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.4344.34188.37
    Interest7.514.412.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax191.9239.93185.61
    Exceptional Items---6.73--
    P/L Before Tax191.9233.20185.61
    Tax54.1710.2651.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities137.7522.94133.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period137.7522.94133.76
    Minority Interest-0.780.020.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.19--4.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates144.1622.96139.35
    Equity Share Capital45.2445.2445.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.411.016.16
    Diluted EPS6.411.016.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.411.016.16
    Diluted EPS6.411.016.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

