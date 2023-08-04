Navneet Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 791.45 crore, up 14.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 791.45 crore in June 2023 up 14.08% from Rs. 693.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.16 crore in June 2023 up 3.45% from Rs. 139.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.40 crore in June 2023 up 6.44% from Rs. 199.54 crore in June 2022.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.16 in June 2022.

Navneet shares closed at 149.90 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.59% returns over the last 6 months and 27.25% over the last 12 months.