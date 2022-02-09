Navkar Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 217.55 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.55 crore in December 2021 up 14.47% from Rs. 190.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021 down 10.06% from Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2021 up 7.62% from Rs. 46.72 crore in December 2020.

Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2020.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 42.35 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.32% returns over the last 6 months and 8.59% over the last 12 months.