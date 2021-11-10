Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 823.35 crore, up 37.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 823.35 crore in September 2021 up 37.14% from Rs. 600.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.59 crore in September 2021 down 75.8% from Rs. 101.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.92 crore in September 2021 up 28.72% from Rs. 313.79 crore in September 2020.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 118.90 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.58% returns over the last 6 months and 134.06% over the last 12 months.