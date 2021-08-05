Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 557.93 crore, down 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.93 crore in June 2021 down 6.91% from Rs. 599.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.45 crore in June 2021 down 44.09% from Rs. 68.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.69 crore in June 2021 down 26.22% from Rs. 314.01 crore in June 2020.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.21 in June 2020.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 125.85 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 105.30% returns over the last 6 months and 164.11% over the last 12 months.