Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 557.93 crore, down 6.91% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nava Bharat Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 557.93 crore in June 2021 down 6.91% from Rs. 599.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.45 crore in June 2021 down 44.09% from Rs. 68.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.69 crore in June 2021 down 26.22% from Rs. 314.01 crore in June 2020.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.21 in June 2020.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 125.85 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 105.30% returns over the last 6 months and 164.11% over the last 12 months.

Nava Bharat Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations557.93688.67599.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations557.93688.67599.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials182.52164.9490.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.2045.53-19.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.8940.2539.57
Depreciation72.0673.0576.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses152.25177.71206.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.01187.19206.01
Other Income53.62107.4931.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.63294.68237.61
Interest82.6778.28106.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.96216.40131.34
Exceptional Items---0.91--
P/L Before Tax76.96215.48131.34
Tax38.0651.6135.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.90163.8796.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.45-4.46-0.67
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.45159.4295.43
Minority Interest---24.99-26.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.45134.4268.77
Equity Share Capital29.0329.6035.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.138.374.21
Diluted EPS3.138.374.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.138.374.21
Diluted EPS3.138.374.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Nava Bharat Ven #Nava Bharat Ventures #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2021 02:23 pm

