    Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1 PAT seen up 13.4% YoY to Rs. 86.4 cr: ICICI Direct

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 992.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    July 11, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
    ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Hospitals sector. The brokerage house expects Narayana Hrudayalaya to report net profit at Rs. 86.4 crore up 13.4% year-on-year (up 25.3% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 992.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 37.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 184.3 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

