    NALCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,489.57 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Aluminium Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,489.57 crore in September 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 3,592.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.43 crore in September 2022 down 83.23% from Rs. 747.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.63 crore in September 2022 down 65.49% from Rs. 1,169.68 crore in September 2021.

    NALCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

    NALCO shares closed at 75.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.73% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.

    National Aluminium Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,489.573,783.323,592.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,489.573,783.323,592.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials707.11724.99395.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks163.41-141.92163.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost390.93506.20527.95
    Depreciation153.65149.65151.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,893.751,825.381,377.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.72719.02975.48
    Other Income69.2662.9042.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.98781.921,017.89
    Interest4.103.871.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax245.88778.051,016.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax245.88778.051,016.07
    Tax75.76199.41268.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.12578.64747.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.12578.64747.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-44.69-20.730.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.43557.91747.80
    Equity Share Capital918.32918.32918.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.683.044.07
    Diluted EPS0.683.044.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.683.044.07
    Diluted EPS0.683.044.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:52 pm