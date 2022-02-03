Nahar Spinning Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,016.66 crore, up 60.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,016.66 crore in December 2021 up 60.16% from Rs. 634.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.04 crore in December 2021 up 681.53% from Rs. 20.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.11 crore in December 2021 up 274.96% from Rs. 66.17 crore in December 2020.

Nahar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 43.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.61 in December 2020.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 633.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.57% returns over the last 6 months and 701.77% over the last 12 months.