Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.57 crore, up 7.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.57 crore in March 2023 up 7.44% from Rs. 107.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2023 up 116.94% from Rs. 153.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.92 crore in March 2023 up 146.96% from Rs. 170.17 crore in March 2022.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 15.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 93.16 in March 2022.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 330.65 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.31% returns over the last 6 months and 57.30% over the last 12 months.