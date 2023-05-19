English
    Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.57 crore, up 7.44% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.57 crore in March 2023 up 7.44% from Rs. 107.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2023 up 116.94% from Rs. 153.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.92 crore in March 2023 up 146.96% from Rs. 170.17 crore in March 2022.

    Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 15.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 93.16 in March 2022.

    Muthoot Cap shares closed at 330.65 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.31% returns over the last 6 months and 57.30% over the last 12 months.

    Muthoot Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.65111.75107.57
    Other Operating Income0.920.82--
    Total Income From Operations115.57112.57107.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.7620.7617.89
    Depreciation0.210.150.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-7.411.59235.92
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3525.0724.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.6565.00-170.63
    Other Income0.060.250.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.7165.25-170.43
    Interest42.6537.7134.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.0727.54-204.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.0727.54-204.55
    Tax11.117.75-51.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.9619.79-153.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.9619.79-153.22
    Equity Share Capital16.4516.4516.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7812.03-93.16
    Diluted EPS15.7812.03-93.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7812.03-93.16
    Diluted EPS15.7812.03-93.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
