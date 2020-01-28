Muthoot Cap Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 150.69 crore, up 11.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.69 crore in December 2019 up 11.47% from Rs. 135.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.95 crore in December 2019 down 22.78% from Rs. 24.54 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.90 crore in December 2019 down 0.9% from Rs. 84.66 crore in December 2018.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.52 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.92 in December 2018.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 605.35 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and -30.31% over the last 12 months.