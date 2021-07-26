Music Broadcast Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore, up 42.59% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore in June 2021 up 42.59% from Rs. 14.36 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2021 up 6.83% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2021 up 11.41% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020.
Music Broadcast shares closed at 25.10 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)
|Music Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.48
|42.48
|14.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.48
|42.48
|14.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.86
|12.21
|11.61
|Depreciation
|8.19
|8.21
|8.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.83
|27.38
|18.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.39
|-5.31
|-23.76
|Other Income
|3.88
|2.26
|4.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.51
|-3.05
|-19.03
|Interest
|0.68
|0.73
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.19
|-3.78
|-19.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.19
|-3.78
|-19.73
|Tax
|-5.25
|0.09
|-5.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.94
|-3.87
|-13.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.94
|-3.87
|-13.89
|Equity Share Capital
|69.14
|69.14
|69.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.11
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.11
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.11
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.11
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited