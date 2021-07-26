Music Broadcast Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore, up 42.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore in June 2021 up 42.59% from Rs. 14.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2021 up 6.83% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2021 up 11.41% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 25.10 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)