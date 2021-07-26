MARKET NEWS

Music Broadcast Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore, up 42.59% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore in June 2021 up 42.59% from Rs. 14.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2021 up 6.83% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2021 up 11.41% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 25.10 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)

Music Broadcast
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations20.4842.4814.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.4842.4814.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.8612.2111.61
Depreciation8.198.218.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.8327.3818.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.39-5.31-23.76
Other Income3.882.264.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.51-3.05-19.03
Interest0.680.730.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.19-3.78-19.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-18.19-3.78-19.73
Tax-5.250.09-5.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.94-3.87-13.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.94-3.87-13.89
Equity Share Capital69.1469.1469.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.37-0.11-0.40
Diluted EPS-0.37-0.11-0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.37-0.11-0.40
Diluted EPS-0.37-0.11-0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2021 12:11 pm

