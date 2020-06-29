Murudeshwar Cer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.24 crore, down 40.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.24 crore in March 2020 down 40.48% from Rs. 45.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2020 down 542.49% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020 down 94.49% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2019.

Murudeshwar Cer shares closed at 17.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.84% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.