Murudeshwar Cer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.24 crore, down 40.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Murudeshwar Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.24 crore in March 2020 down 40.48% from Rs. 45.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2020 down 542.49% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020 down 94.49% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2019.
Murudeshwar Cer shares closed at 17.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.84% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.24
|27.51
|45.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.24
|27.51
|45.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.29
|3.45
|13.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.97
|5.84
|9.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.63
|2.68
|2.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|4.90
|Employees Cost
|2.97
|3.23
|3.10
|Depreciation
|2.49
|2.52
|2.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|1.11
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.52
|5.86
|5.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|3.94
|3.82
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.21
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.11
|4.15
|4.74
|Interest
|3.72
|3.83
|2.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.83
|0.31
|1.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.83
|0.31
|1.93
|Tax
|-0.35
|0.07
|0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.48
|0.25
|1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.48
|0.25
|1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|47.58
|47.58
|47.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|285.49
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|0.05
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|0.05
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|0.05
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|0.05
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:09 am