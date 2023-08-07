Murudeshwar Cer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore in June 2023 up 20.02% from Rs. 31.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 up 12.45% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2023 up 16.64% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2022.

Murudeshwar Cer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Murudeshwar Cer shares closed at 42.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.94% returns over the last 6 months and 78.03% over the last 12 months.