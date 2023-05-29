Murudeshwar Cer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.15 crore, up 53.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Murudeshwar Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.15 crore in March 2023 up 53.25% from Rs. 37.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 1198.61% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2023 up 12.84% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2022.

Murudeshwar Cer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Murudeshwar Cer shares closed at 41.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.49% returns over the last 6 months and 76.66% over the last 12 months.