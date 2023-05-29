English
    Murudeshwar Cer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.15 crore, up 53.25% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Murudeshwar Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.15 crore in March 2023 up 53.25% from Rs. 37.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 1198.61% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2023 up 12.84% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2022.

    Murudeshwar Cer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

    Murudeshwar Cer shares closed at 41.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.49% returns over the last 6 months and 76.66% over the last 12 months.

    Murudeshwar Ceramics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.1543.8537.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.1543.8537.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.868.448.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.182.443.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.192.23-4.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.916.174.41
    Depreciation3.372.612.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8717.4016.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.154.575.39
    Other Income0.760.090.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.914.666.13
    Interest4.072.894.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.851.772.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.851.772.11
    Tax0.140.301.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.701.470.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.701.470.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.090.00-1.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.621.47-0.24
    Equity Share Capital57.7057.7054.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.260.06
    Diluted EPS0.370.250.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.260.06
    Diluted EPS0.370.250.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

     

